Vera Farmiga has joined Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler in the “Godzilla” sequel, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

She will play Brown’s character’s mother in the Legendary film, while Chandler portrays the “Stranger Things” star’s father.

“Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty is directing the project from a script he penned with Zach Shields.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Ken Watanabe, and Elizabeth Olsen starred in the 2014 “Godzilla” reboot, directed by Gareth Edwards. Sources tell Variety that Watanabe is the only original cast member likely to return for the second installment.

Alex Garcia will oversee the tentpole for Legendary. “Godzilla: King of Monsters” hits theaters on Mar. 22, 2019, with the monster mash-up “Godzilla vs. Kong” slated to bow the following year on May 29, 2020.

Legendary and Warner Bros. announced in late 2015 that all future “King Kong” and “Godzilla” movies would be developed by Legendary and distributed by Warner Bros., starting with “Kong: Skull Island” in March. Legendary currently holds a distribution deal with Universal, but in order to re-team Godzilla and King Kong, the studio returned the rights to WB.

Farmiga can currently be seen on the fifth and final season of “Bates Motel” and most recently starred in New Line’s “The Conjuring 2.” She is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.