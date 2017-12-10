‘God’s Own Country’ Wins Big at the British Independent Film Awards

“God’s Own Country” was the big winner at The British Film Awards, Sunday, winning best British independent film, best actor for Josh O’Connor, and best debut screenwiter for Francis Lee. “Lady Macbeth” also fared well at the BIFAs, scooping best screenplay for Alice Birch, best actress for Florence Pugh, and most promising newcomer for Naomie Ackie. Armando Iannucci’s “Death of Stalin” won four awards at a starry awards ceremony in London.

The British independent movie industry turned out in force, although the snow that had fallen in the U.K. overnight kept double award winner Rungano Nyono from attending and had Francis Lee telling the crowd he needed digging out of his home in Yorkshire, northern England, to make the bash.

Host Mark Gatiss opened proceedings by announcing “it’s been another dreadful year for planet earth,” adding that “January saw a shock remake of Leni Riefenstahl’s ‘Triumph of the Will’… which turned out to be a live feed from the White House.”

The “Sherlock” scribe and actor – “that’s Mycroft Holmes over there said Christian Slater while presenting the best supporting actress award – went on to joke that the London crowd would probably rather be at home “watching Christopher Plummer classic ‘American Beauty,'” before riffing on Brexit and concluding that independent film will be one of the things that gets us through these tough times.

Gary Oldman was on hand at the ceremony to collect The Variety Award from Kristin Scott Thomas in recognition of the global impact he has made throughout his career as an icon of British film and filmmaking. The Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution to British film by an actor was presented to Vanessa Redgrave by Richard Harris’ son Jared Harris and Vanessa’s daughter Joely Richardson.

“I Am Not a Witch” won three awards on the night, breakthrough producer for Emily Morgan, and The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director) and best director for Rungano Nyoni, just the second time a director has won both, after Anton Corbijn for “Control” in 2007.

Simon Russell Beale won best supporting actor for his performance in “The Death of Stalin,” which had already won best production design, best make up & hair design and best casting. Patricia Clarkson won the best supporting actress award for “The Party.”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was a double winner, with the best editing and best music category wins. Jordan Peele’s Get Out” bagged the only international award on offer, winning best international independent film.

By distributor, Altitude, with “Lady Macbeth, ”and Entertainment One, with “The Death of Stalin,” came out joint top, with five wins each. Picturehouse also fared well with its “God’s Own Country,” and “The Party” driving it to four wins.

The winners in full:

Best British Independent Film

“God’s Own Country”

Best Director

Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”

Best Screenplay

Alice Birch “Lady Macbeth”

Best Actress

Florence Pugh “Lady Macbeth”

Best Actor

Josh O’Connor “God’s Own Country”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Clarkson “The Party”

Best Supporting Actor

Simon Russel Beale “The Death of Stalin”

Most Promising Newcomer

Naomi Ackie “Lady Macbeth”

The Douglas Hickox Award (Best Debut Director)

Rungano Nyoni “I Am Not a Witch”

Debut Screenwriter

Francis Lee “God’s Own Country”

Breakthrough Producer

Emily Morgan “I Am Not a Witch”

The Discovery Award

“In Another Life”

Best Documentary

“Almost Heaven” Carol Salter

Best British Short Film

“Fish Story”

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner “Lady Macbeth”

Best Casting

Sarah Crowe “The Death of Stalin”

Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington “Lady Macbeth”

Best Editing

Jon Gregory “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Effects

Nick Allder, Ben White “The Ritual”

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nicole Stafford “The Death of Stalin”

Best Music

Carter Burwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Production Design

Cristina Casali “The Death of Stalin”

Best Sound

Anna Bertmark “God’s Own Country”

Best International Independent Film

“Get Out”