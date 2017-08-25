Stone Village Lands Film, TV Rights to ‘God Wave Trilogy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell of Stone Village Films have acquired the film and TV rights to Patrick Hemstreet’s “The God Wave Trilogy,” with plans to turn the books into a series of movies.

The producers paid six figures for the option. The first novel was published last year and the second — “The God Peak” — was released this week in which a team of neuroscientists must face the consequences of playing God when the superhumans they’ve created threaten to annihilate humanity.

“I’ve been studying the neuroscience for this book during research I’ve been doing on substance abuse recovery for the past couple years,” Steindorff said. “When I saw how true and accurate the science was in this fiction novel, I was blow away to see the human potential and spiritual element that Patrick has tapped into. I’m inspired to bring this story to big screens.”

Producers are meeting with directors and writers. Hemstreet, who used to be a Navy medic, will executive produce the movies.

Steindorff and Russell just completed a docu-series for Netflix called “Fire Chasers” with a new docu-series called “Substance Abuse” starting production in September. The company is also developing adaptations of B.A. Paris’ thriller “Behind Closed Doors” and Vladimir Nabokov’s “Laughter in the Dark.”

Steindorff and Russell are veteran producers with credits on “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Jane Got a Gun,” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

The deal was negotiated by Kim Yau, Dana Spector, and Jonathan Schwartz at Paradigm; publishing agents Emma Parry and Molly Steinblatt at Janklow & Nesbit on behalf of the author; and Steindorff and Russell from Stone Village.