General Motors Chairman Mary T. Barra Joins Disney Board of Directors

The Walt Disney Co. board of directors has elected Mary T. Barra, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors, as a director.

Barra’s election brings Disney’s total board membership to 12.

“Beyond being an incredibly respected leader of a major U.S. company, Mary is recognized as an agent of change with a relentless focus on quality, safety and, most importantly, consumers,” said Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger. “Her ability to adapt to a changing technological and consumer-focused landscape makes her uniquely suited for the Disney Board.”

Barra was elected chairman of GM last year. She has served as CEO of GM since 2014.

“I am honored to be associated with such an iconic organization as the Walt Disney Company,” Barra said. “Under Bob’s visionary leadership, the Disney team has continued to set the benchmark for innovation, branding and the highest levels of customer service. GM has worked together with Disney on a number of projects over the years, and I look forward to helping contribute to the company’s ongoing success as the world’s premier entertainment and media enterprise.”

Barra began her career with GM in 1980 as a General Motors Institute co-op student at the Pontiac Motor Division. She’s also a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees and the Stanford GSB Advisory Council and serves on the board of the Detroit Economic Club.