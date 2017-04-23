“The Fate of the Furious” is flexing at the global box office.

While the action film shows signs of waning enthusiasm in the domestic market (that said, it continues to dominate overall), the Fast and Furious franchise’s eighth installment is roaring to new heights overseas. By the end of the weekend, Universal’s latest is estimated to make $744.8 million internationally, and $908.4 million worldwide.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film — centered on a group of thrill-seeking racers — rides on the talent and charisma of Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

“Fate” continues to feel the love in China, tacking on an additional $58.5 million during its second weekend. With a 10-day total of $318.9 million, the movie is the second-highest-grossing U.S. release in China, slightly behind “Furious 7.” Still, Hollywood studios only take in 25% of Chinese ticket sales.

In fact, every market around the globe has “Fate” in first. The film scored franchise records in Poland after opening to $2.5 million, and Serbia & Montenegro, in which it made $260,000. Romania gave the movie an all-time record with a $1.7 million opening.

Apart from China, “Fate’s” largest international markets this weekend are Mexico ($29.9 million); the U.K. and Ireland ($29.3 million); Brazil ($26.2 million); Germany ($24.4 million); and Russia ($23.4 million). Japan will be the final territory to open on April 28.

While “Fate of the Furious” is dominating the No. 1 slot in the U.S. for the second straight weekend (it’s pegged to make $38.7 million this weekend and $163.6 million overall for the first two weekends), its performance hints that the franchise may have peaked domestically with “Furious 7.” The seventh installment, which functioned as a sort of memorial for the late franchise actor Paul Walker who died in 2013, pulled over $250 million in its first two weekends.

Still, the latest iteration’s insane stunts and bankable, diverse cast continue to power the franchise to be a worldwide force, so there is no doubt there will be more films. Case and point, earlier this week news broke that the studio is considering a spinoff starring Johnson, Statham, and Theron. For now, though, “Fate’s” focus is on the $1 billion mark globally — a milestone it should cross this week.