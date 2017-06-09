Stars Pay Tribute to Glenne Headly Online

The death of actress Glenne Headly at age 63 Thursday night has resulted in an outpouring of grief and tributes.
“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”
Headly starred in many roles, including “Dick Tracy,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” and an Emmy-winning turn in “Lonesome Dove” mini-series.
Steve Martin, who starred opposite Headly in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Sgt. Bilko,” led the online tributes.
The actor tweeted: “Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.”
Tom Hanks said he was “terribly sad” to learn of her passing.
Marg Helgenberger said she was “deeply saddened that she’s gone.”
Edward Olmos said he was “pained to tears” and added the “Battlestar Galactica” send-off “so say we all.”
Betty Buckley was in disbelief over the news.
While Sheryl Lee Ralph mourned the passing of her friend.
Seth Rogen, who produced the “Future Man” series Headly worked on at the time of her death, described her as “incredibly talented” and “incredibly kind.”
Star Josh Hutcherson paid tribute to his on-screen mom in a lengthy Instagram post:
I only knew the talented, empathetic, loving, beautiful Glenne Headly for a short time. She was powerful and strong and hilarious. Her eyes brought to life so many amazing characters over the years and her love brought to life a beautiful family. I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut. Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. My broken heart goes out to all of you as well. This is a photo of my home. Kentucky. I love my family and friends so much. I hope you all feel it. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly. LOVE.