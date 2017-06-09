Stars Pay Tribute to Glenne Headly Online

The death of actress Glenne Headly at age 63 Thursday night has resulted in an outpouring of grief and tributes.

“It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly,” her reps said in a statement. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this difficult time.”

Headly starred in many roles, including “Dick Tracy,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” and an Emmy-winning turn in “Lonesome Dove” mini-series.

Steve Martin, who starred opposite Headly in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and “Sgt. Bilko,” led the online tributes.

The actor tweeted: “Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly.”

Our household mourns the sudden loss of beloved friend, actress, and comic genius, Glenne Headly. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) June 9, 2017

Tom Hanks said he was “terribly sad” to learn of her passing.

Terribly sad to learn of Glenne Headly passing. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) June 9, 2017

Marg Helgenberger said she was “deeply saddened that she’s gone.”

Glenne Headly was always GREAT. I had the honor of working with her, & am deeply saddened that she's gone. My thoughts are with her family — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) June 9, 2017

Edward Olmos said he was “pained to tears” and added the “Battlestar Galactica” send-off “so say we all.”

I am torn apart by the news that dearest Glenne Headly has passed. Pained to tears! Much to early! Rest In Peace my dearest #sosayweall! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) June 9, 2017

Betty Buckley was in disbelief over the news.

Such a loss! Dearest Glenne Headly was a wonderful actress & beautiful human being. I can’t believe this. My heart goes out to her family. https://t.co/Bc1bZDvJ9O — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) June 9, 2017

While Sheryl Lee Ralph mourned the passing of her friend.

Dear #glenneheadly I will miss you my friend! The food, the laughs, the convos and your kindness #angel #villacapri pic.twitter.com/KTOGm2LKVM — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) June 9, 2017

Seth Rogen, who produced the “Future Man” series Headly worked on at the time of her death, described her as “incredibly talented” and “incredibly kind.”

Devastated to hear about Glenne Headly's passing. She was an amazing person. Incredibly talented. Incredibly kind. I will miss her. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) June 9, 2017

Star Josh Hutcherson paid tribute to his on-screen mom in a lengthy Instagram post: