‘Glee’ Star Chris Colfer Directing Fantasy ‘The Wishing Spell’ Movie for Fox

“Glee” Star Chris Colfer has signed a deal with Fox to make his feature directorial debut on his fantasy story “The Wishing Spell.”

Colfer will also adapt “The Wishing Spell,” the first book of his six-book “The Land of Stories” series. Fox has acquired the feature rights to the series and set it up with Shawn Levy to produce through his 21 Laps production company with Dan Levine.

“The Land of Stories” includes illustrated picture books, audiobooks, in-world chapter books and an upcoming graphic novel. The final novel in the series “Worlds Collide” is scheduled to be published July 11.

“Wishing Spell” centers on twin brothers who, after losing their father, are transported into a book in which they come face to face with characters from classic fairy tales. For two weeks after the book’s release in 2012, it was number one on The New York Times Best Seller list in the Children’s Chapter Books category.

Colfer and Rob Weisbach will executive produce. Fox’s Kira Goldberg will oversee development for the studio.

Colfer played the Kurt Hummel character on “Glee” and won a Golden Globe. He wrote the 2014 “Glee” episode “Old Dog, New Tricks” and the 2012 movie “Struck by Lightning,” in which he also starred.

21 Laps produced “Arrival” and is currently in production on season two of the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” It’s in postproduction on Fox’s “The Darkest Minds” and on “Kodachrome,” starring Ed Harris and Jason Sudeikis.

Colfer is repped by ICM Partners, Rob Weisbach Creative Management and Myman Greenspan.