GLAS Animation Program Focuses on Sensuality in Shorts by Women Filmmakers

GLAS Animation will host a selection of short films all made by women dealing with some aspect of sexuality on Thursday, July 27, at the Downtown Independent in Los Angeles, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30.

The GLAS Animation Festival, which debuted just two years ago in Berkeley, Calif., has already received accolades from around the world. Its goal is to introduce new voices and ideas from independent animators worldwide. The festival has featured such industry luminaries as Brad Bird, Henry Selick, and Kirsten Lepore as special guests. The 2018 edition will be held March 22-25 and is already accepting submissions.

Sensual Animation is the second in a new series of events held in Los Angeles curated by GLAS Animation, the team behind the festival.

“Animation is a unique medium that can express the sensuality of our inner desires in a way no other artform can. It is a flexible space for the expression of id, taboo, fantasy and pleasure,” GLAS officials said. “This program is intended to be viewed as a group, side by side, in the dark, almost touching.”

The international program includes pieces by Jeanne Boukraa (“With Joy and Merriness”), Yoriko Mizushiri (“Futon”), Michaela Pavlatova (“Tram”), and Joung Yumi (“Love Games”).

Tickets are $12 and are available at the GLAS Animation website.