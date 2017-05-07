28th GLAAD Media Awards: Complete List of Winners

The 28th GLAAD Media Awards took place in New York City on Saturday, recognizing the most inclusive and accurately portrayed representations of the LGBTQ community in film, television, and other platforms.

2017 already had one celebration for the media watchdog’s west coast-based members back in April — where Patricia Arquette famously delivered an emotional speech in remembrance of her late sister Alexis Arquette — handing out awards in a few of the top categories. “Moonlight” was previously named the year’s outstanding film while “Transparent” was selected as outstanding TV comedy. This weekend’s festivities saw the presentations of the remainder of the awards, including the event’s largest remaining prize: Tegan and Sara as outstanding music artist.

Debra Messing and Billy Porter were honored with the excellence in media award and Vito Russo award, respectively. Other special guests included host Ross Mathews, Whoopi Goldberg, Rami Malek, Janet Mock, Trevor Noah, Christian Slater, Don Lemon, and Zachary Quinto. DNCE also gave a special live performance.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

Outstanding documentary:

“Mapplethorde: Look at the Pictures”

“Out of Iraq”

“The Same Difference”

“Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four”

“The Trans List”

Outstanding reality program:

“Gaycation”

“I Am Cait”

“I Am Jazz”

“The Prancing Elites Project”

“Strut”

Outstanding music artist:

Against Me!, “Shape Shift With Me”

Blood Orange, “Freetown Sound”

Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town”

Tyler Glenn, “Excommunication”

Ty Herndon, “House on Fire”

Elton John, “Wonderful Crazy Night”

Lady Gaga, “Joanne”

Frank Ocean, “Blonde”

Sia, “This is Acting”

Tegan and Sara, “Love You to Death”

Outstanding talk show episode:

“Angelica Ross,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Cookie Johnson,” “Super Soul Sunday”

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“Trey Pearson,” “The View”

Outstanding journalism newsmagazine:

“Bingham,” “SC Featured”

“Church and States,” “VICE News Tonight”

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight,” “VICE News Tonight”

“Life as Matt,” “E:60”

“Switching Teams,” “60 Minutes”

Outstanding journalism segment:

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire,” “The Rachel Maddow Show”

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi,” “Anderson Cooper 360”

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump,” “NBC Nightly News”

“Terror in Orlando,” “PBS NewsHour”

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon,” “CBS This Morning”

Outstanding newspaper article:

“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin, The New York Times

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland and Ron Maxey, The Commercial Appeal

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher, Jackson Free Press

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland, The Charlotte Observer

“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory, Tampa Bay Times

Outstanding magazine article:

“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer, Time

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy, The Nation

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN The Magazine

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner, Vice Magazine

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig, National Geographic

Outstanding magazine overall coverage:

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding digital journalism article:

“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle” by Becca Andrews

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee

Outstanding blog:

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

I’m Still Josh

Mombian

My Fabulous Disease

TransGriot

Special recognition:

Her Story

We’ve Been Around

The following categories had previously been announced during the April 1 ceremonies.

Outstanding film – wide release:

“Moonlight”

“Star Trek Beyond”

Outstanding film – limited release:

“Other People”

“The Handmaiden”

“Naz & Maalik”

“Spa Night”

“Those People”

Outstanding comedy series:

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

“Grace and Frankie”

“Modern Family”

“One Mississippi”

“The Real O’Neals”

“Steven Universe”

“Survivor’s Remorse”

“Take My Wife”

“Transparent”

Outstanding drama series:

“The Fosters”

“Grey’s Anatomy”

“Hap and Leonard”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“The OA”

“Orphan Black”

“Shadowhunters”

“Shameless”

“Supergirl”

“Wynonna Earp”

Outstanding individual episode (in a series without a regular LGBT character):

“Attention Deficit” of “The Loud House”

“Bar Fights” of “Drunk History”

“Johnson & Johnson” of “Black-ish”

“San Junipero” of “Black Mirror“

“Vegan Cinderella” of “Easy”

Outstanding TV movie or limited series:

“Eyewitness”

“London Spy”

“Looking: The Movie”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again”

“Vicious: The Finale”

Outstanding comic book:

“All-New X-Men” written by Dennis Hopeless

“Black Panther” written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“DC Comics Bombshells” written by Marguerite Bennett

“Kim & Kim” written by Magdalene Visaggio

“Love is Love” anthology originated by Marc Andreyko

“Lumberjanes” written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

“Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo” written by Steve Orlando

“Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!” written by Kate Leth

“Saga” written by Brian K. Vaughan

“The Woods” written by James Tynion IV

Outstanding daily drama:

“The Bold and The Beautiful”