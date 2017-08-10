Gkids to Release ‘The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales’ in North America

Continuing its film-by-film relationship with two of Europe’s key animation players, Gkids has acquired North American distribution rights to animated feature “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales,” co-directed by Academy Award nominee Benjamin Renner (“Ernest and Celestine”) and Patrick Imbert, produced by Didier Brunner’s Paris-based Folivari and sold by Studiocanal.

A compilation of three country tales set on a seemingly normal farm, “The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales” proved a standout in terms of enthusiastic audience reception when it world premiered at June’s Annecy Animation Festival in France.

Based on Renner’s own graphic novel “The Big Bad Fox,” recently released in North America by First Second Publishing, the upscale toon feature combines exquisite rural scenes with the knock-about fun of Looney Toons and observation of very human foibles in a three-part compilation of the outlandish adventures of a daffy duck, a cack-handed rabbit, a weedy fox and a very sensible pig – not that it does him much good. In one episode, the fox becomes the grudging mother of a family of chicks; in another the rabbit delivers a baby, stork-style. The third sees the friends playing Santa Claus. Renner wrote the screenplay with Jean Regnaud.

“The first time I saw ‘The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales,’ I left the theater grinning from ear-to-ear,” said David Jesteadt, President of Gkids. “I’m thrilled to be able to share that experience with audiences across North America.

The “Big Bad Fox & Other Tales” deal was negotiated by Eric Beckman and Jesteadt and Aska Yamaguchi of Studiocanal. It continues a relationship between Gkids, Brunner, Renner and Studiocanal, with Gkids acquiring the Renner-produced and Studiocanal-sold “Ernest and Celestine” which went on to snag an Oscar nomination in the 2013 Best Animated Feature category. Teaming with Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon, Brunner also produced “The Secret of Kells,” another Gkids acquisition and Oscar nomination. Gkids also distributed the Studiocanal-backed “April and the Twisted World.”