‘Girls Trip’ Crosses $100 Million at Domestic Box Office

Universal Pictures’ “Girls Trip” has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office after four weeks, to become the studio’s sixth film to reach that milestone this year.

“Girls Trip” has also taken in $9.9 million internationally as it starts its foreign rollout. Australia and Romania will release the film on Aug. 31, with additional markets launching the film through the end of the year.

“Girls Trip” debuted behind “Dunkirk” with a surprisingly strong $31.2 million at the North American box office over its opening weekend on July 21 to July 23, making it the highest-grossing opening for a live-action comedy of the year. It dropped only 36% in its second weekend.

“Girls Trip” broke the summer’s streak of underperforming R-rated comedies such as “Rough Night” and “The House.” Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith star as four friends attending the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.

The movie received an A+ CinemaScore and critical support, earning 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Just before “Girls Trip” opened, Universal announced that it had signed “Girls Trip” director Malcolm D. Lee to a first-look deal.

“Girls Trip” is the second title to hit $100 million this week. On Aug. 14, Sony’s “Baby Driver” passed $100 million at the domestic box office after seven weeks in theaters.