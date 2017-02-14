Jake Lacy and Breanne Hill have joined the cast of New Line’s adaptation of the classic arcade game “Rampage” starring Dwayne Johnson.

The movie reunites Johnson with his “San Andreas” team of director Brad Peyton and producer Beau Flynn.

Plot details are being kept under wraps but, like the game, “Rampage” will feature three creatures — a monstrously transformed gorilla, crocodile and wolf — who wreak havoc on North American cities and landmarks.

Ryan Engle wrote the original draft, with work contributed by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Adam Sztykiel did the most current revisions.

Flynn is producing with John Rickard via his Wrigley Pictures banner. Hiram Garcia, Johnson’s partner, is also producing through 7 Bucks Entertainment. Marcus Viscidi, Jeff Fierson, and Dany Garcia are exec producing. Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co. is overseeing.

The pic open on April 20, 2018.

Lacy is best known as the boyfriend of Lena Dunham on “Girls” and can be seen next in the Showtime drama “I’m Dying Up Here” exec produced by Jim Carrey. He is repped by UTA and Beth Rosner Management.

“Rampage” reunites Hill with Johnson. She played a waitress in his 2015 New Line disaster pic “San Andreas.” She can currently be seen on Netflix’s drama “Frontier” opposite Jason Momoa. Hill is repped by APA and Konrad Leh at Creative Talent Group.