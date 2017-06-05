Giant-Screen ‘America’s Treasures’ Music Documentary Set With Aloe Blacc (EXCLUSIVE)

Giant-screen specialist MacGillivray Freeman has signed Aloe Blacc for its upcoming 3D music documentary “America’s Treasures,” which explores American culture through the story of its music.

“Music is an essential part of the human experience, and I look forward to helping audiences discover the unique cultural influences that gave rise to jazz, the blues, folk, and other American musical genres,” said Blacc. “I love the freedom of expression in this country, which is a source of creativity and innovation unlike anywhere else.”

The film will show Blacc as he travels across the country, meeting with other musicians and innovators and exploring the locales and cultures where America’s music was born — including New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, New York City, Miami, Nashville, and Memphis. The doc will feature stories on Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Ramsey Lewis, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Irma Thomas, Brandon Niederauer, and Jon Batiste, bandleader for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“America’s Treasures” is the working title of the film, currently in production. It will be released to giant-screen theaters in February.

“America’s Treasures celebrates the unique diversity of cultures and creative risk-taking that characterize our nation, as expressed through our music,” said director Greg MacGillivray. “We chose Aloe Blacc as our guide for this film as he embodies the creativity and trailblazing spirit that make American music such a treasured experience around the world. I hope people are inspired to explore their own creativity after seeing the film.”

“America’s Treasures” is being produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films in association with Brand USA and Expedia. The companies also teamed on “National Parks Adventure,” voted Best Film of the Year by the Giant Screen Cinema Association.

Blacc began writing rap lyrics at age nine, put out his first hip-hop mixtape in 1996, and released his debut album “Shine Through” in 2006. His 2013 song “Wake Me Up” sold 2.8 million copies in the U.S. He recently released “Lift Your Spirit” through XIX Recordings/Interscope Records.