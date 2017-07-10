Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Acquainted’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira
Courtesy of

Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira, Adelaide Kane, Rachel Skarsten, Raymond Ablack, and Jonathan Keltz are starring in the romantic drama “Acquainted.”

Shooting has started in Toronto. Natty Zavitz is directing from his own script. “Acquainted” follows up his first film, “Edging,” which recently won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the Canadian Film Fest.

Zavitz is reuniting with “Edging” producers Peter Harvey and Stephanie Sonny Hooker. “Acquainted” is the debut feature under Keltz and Gianniotti’s company Fired Up Studios and a collaboration with Aidan Kahn from FrontStreet Pictures and James O’Donnell from 920 Films.

“Acquainted” centers on the not-so-young love that involves mortgages, temptation, and the threat of monotony. It’s set in Toronto with a backdrop of the shifting cultural attitudes towards marriage, monogamy, and the evolving generational identity.

Gianniotti and De Oliveira portray former high school classmates who run into each other at a bar and form an immediate rapport before they both reluctantly confess that they’re in committed relationships. The shock of their burgeoning love forces them to choose between comfort or unpredictability.

“Being heartbroken in Toronto was a wonderful experience,” Zavitz said. “‘Acquainted’ is that story and I’m thrilled to be making this film with such a remarkable group of filmmakers.”

Kane is also executive producing alongside David Miller from A71. De Oliveira starred in “Code 8.” Kane, Skarsten, and Keltz starred in “Reign.” Ablack starred in “Orphan Black.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad