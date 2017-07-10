Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Acquainted’

Giacomo Gianniotti, Laysla De Oliveira, Adelaide Kane, Rachel Skarsten, Raymond Ablack, and Jonathan Keltz are starring in the romantic drama “Acquainted.”

Shooting has started in Toronto. Natty Zavitz is directing from his own script. “Acquainted” follows up his first film, “Edging,” which recently won the Audience Choice Award for Best Film at the Canadian Film Fest.

Zavitz is reuniting with “Edging” producers Peter Harvey and Stephanie Sonny Hooker. “Acquainted” is the debut feature under Keltz and Gianniotti’s company Fired Up Studios and a collaboration with Aidan Kahn from FrontStreet Pictures and James O’Donnell from 920 Films.

“Acquainted” centers on the not-so-young love that involves mortgages, temptation, and the threat of monotony. It’s set in Toronto with a backdrop of the shifting cultural attitudes towards marriage, monogamy, and the evolving generational identity.

Gianniotti and De Oliveira portray former high school classmates who run into each other at a bar and form an immediate rapport before they both reluctantly confess that they’re in committed relationships. The shock of their burgeoning love forces them to choose between comfort or unpredictability.

“Being heartbroken in Toronto was a wonderful experience,” Zavitz said. “‘Acquainted’ is that story and I’m thrilled to be making this film with such a remarkable group of filmmakers.”

Kane is also executive producing alongside David Miller from A71. De Oliveira starred in “Code 8.” Kane, Skarsten, and Keltz starred in “Reign.” Ablack starred in “Orphan Black.”