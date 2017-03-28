Kyle Gallner, Alan Ritchson, Billy Zane, and Shaun Toub have joined the cast of “Ghosts of War,” an upcoming psychological thriller. The film follows five American soldiers tasked with guarding a French chateau at the end of World War II. The home was previously occupied by Nazi commanders, and the soldiers soon find that there is a terrifying, supernatural force within its walls.

The actors join a cast that includes Brenton Thwaites (“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”), Theo Rossi (“Sons of Anarchy”), and Skylar Astin of the Pitch Perfect franchise. The five soldiers will be played by Thwaites, Rossi, Astin, Gallner, and Ritchson. Zane will play an undisclosed role. Toub’s character is called Mr. Helwig.

Eric Bress (“The Butterfly Effect”) writes and directs the film. Principal photography has commenced in Bulgaria. Miscellaneous Entertainment’s D. Todd Shepherd, Shelley Madison, and Joe Simpson are producing and financing the project alongside Colleen Camp. Adrian Jayasinha will executive produce alongside Bernard Stewart, Andrew Mann, and Zane. Highland Film Group is handling international sales.

Gallner currently stars on the WGN series “Outsiders,” and has previously appeared in “American Sniper” and “Dear White People.” Ritchson’s credits include “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Zane’s credits include “Titanic” and “Zoolander.” Toub has appeared in the Iron Man films, “Homeland,” and “War Dogs.”

Miscellaneous Entertainment and Highland Film Group previously collaborated on the “Terminal,” a thriller with Margot Robbie that is now in post-production.