An action-packed new teaser for Scarlett Johansson’s “Ghost in the Shell” dropped on Thursday.

In the film, Johansson plays The Major, a human-cyborg hybrid, who is part of a covert ops unit of elite task force Section 9. The adaptation is based on the Japanese manga of the same name by Masamune Shirow.

The teaser show Johansson smashing in heads and through walls, and contains little voiceover save one line: “They did not save your life — they stole it.” The video shows a piece of The Major’s face being removed to reveal the gears and wires underneath.

Johansson’s casting seemed surprising to many fans of the Japanese hit, who called it whitewashing. Several petitions circulated online opposing the casting after it was announced.

The film is being directed by Rupert Sanders of “Snow White and the Huntsman.” Cast members include Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Chin Han, and Juliette Binoche.

Paramount, the film’s distributor, is also expected to air a spot for “Transformers: The Last Knight” during Super Bowl LI on Sunday. Universal and Disney will debut trailers during the game as well.

“Ghost in the Shell” is scheduled for release on March 31.

Watch the teaser below: