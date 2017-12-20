‘Get Out’ to Be Honored by Producers Guild With Stanley Kramer Award

Jordan Peele’s horror-comedy “Get Out” will receive the Producers Guild of America’s 2018 Stanley Kramer Award.

The prize will be presented on Jan. 20 at the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Stanley Kramer Award was established in 2002 to honor a production, producer, or other individuals whose contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.

Producers Guild Awards Chairs Donald De Line and Amy Pascal said, “The electrifying response to ‘Get Out’ demonstrates that the power of motion pictures to crystallize and reflect our collective social anxieties remains stronger than ever. It’s hard to imagine two more different sensibilities approaching the problem of race in America than Stanley Kramer and Jordan Peele, but despite the different paths their stories take, their power springs from the same outrage, fearlessness, and passion.”

Kramer’s producing credits include “Inherit the Wind,” “On the Beach,” “The Defiant Ones,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” The Stanley Kramer Award is determined by a seven-person committee appointed by the PGA’s board of directors, and operates independently of the Producers Guild Awards committee and the PGA staff.

“Get Out” is produced by Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm, Jr., and Peele, who directed from his own screenplay. Daniel Kaluuya stars a black man who visits the family of his white girlfriend and makes a series of disturbing discoveries.

The film grossed more than $254 million worldwide on a $4.5 million budget. The cast includes Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Lakeith Stanfield, Lil Rel Howery, Erika Alexander, Marcus Henderson, Betty Gabriel, and Catherine Keener.

Previous recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award include “The Hunting Ground,” “An Inconvenient Truth,” “Hotel Rwanda,” “In America,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Precious,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey,” “Bully,” “Fruitvale Station,” “The Normal Heart,” and 2017’s “Loving.”

