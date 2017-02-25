Daniel Kaluuya, the star of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” has joined the cast of Steve McQueen’s heist movie “Widows,” opposite Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cynthia Erivo.

McQueen is directing from a script he’s co-writing with “Gone Girl” screenwriter and novelist Gillian Flynn. Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films, which produced “Lion,” are producing along with McQueen. Film4 is co-financing.

“Widows” is based on the 1983 British mini-series about a caper terribly gone wrong. The story follows four armed robbers who are killed in a failed heist attempt, leaving their widows to finish the job.

Canning and Sherman teamed with McQueen on “Shame,” and also produced the best picture Oscar winner “The King’s Speech.” The movie marks McQueen’s first feature since he won the best picture Academy Award for “12 Years a Slave” in 2014.

“Get Out” has been over-performing at the box office with Friday’s forecast upgraded to a $28 million opening weekend for Universal-Blumhouse. Kaluuya stars as Chris Washington, a young African-American man visiting his white girlfriend’s mysterious estate. The movie has achieved a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Kaluuya will also appear in Marvel’s upcoming “Black Panther” as W’Kabi. His credits include “Johnny English Reborn,” “Welcome to the Punch,” “Sicario,” and “Kick-Ass 2.”

Kaluuya is repped by ICM Partners and Troika. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.