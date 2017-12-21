Daniel Kaluuya to Receive Creative Impact in Acting Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety will honor Daniel Kaluuya, the star of the horror hit “Get Out,” with its creative impact in acting award at the 2018 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The honor, to be presented at the annual brunch on Jan. 3, will recognize his performance in Jordan Peele’s social satire. Kaluuya has already received Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics’ Choice nominations this awards season, while the film itself has also scored Golden Globe and SAG nods.

“If there’s one performance in 2017 that embodied the general political angst of post-Trump America and the specific anger and anxiety of Americans of color, it’s Daniel Kaluuya’s deft, rich, layered portrayal of Chris Washington in Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking film ‘Get Out,'” Steven Gaydos, vice president and executive editor of Variety, said. “The terror, tension, humor, and fury of this powerfully effective cinematic balancing act all rests on the shoulders of this brilliant young British actor who communicates universal anxieties without ever losing the essential home address of his beleaguered African-American hero.”

Patty Jenkins and Aaron Sorkin will also be honored at the film festival, with Jenkins receiving the creative impact in directing award for “Wonder Woman” and Sorkin earning the creative impact in screenwriting award for “Molly’s Game.”