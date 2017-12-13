Film News Roundup: ‘Get Out’ Named Top Film of 2017 by African American Film Critics Assn.

In today’s film news roundup, “Get Out” wins top awards from the African American Film Critics, Fred Rogers gets a stamp, and Lyor Cohen is selected as a keynoter at SXSW.

AWARDS

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has won four awards from members of the African American Film Critics Association, taking the trophies for best film, director, actor, and screenplay.

AAFCA recognized Frances McDormand as best actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Laurence Fishburne won the supporting actor trophy for “Last Flag Flying” and Tiffany Haddish won supporting actress for “Girls Trip.”

Lakeith Stanfield, who also appears in “Get Out,” won the breakout star award for his lead role in “Crown Heights,” which also won the best independent award.

“The films released in 2017 captured a plethora of lifestyles, experiences and emotions that allowed our members to engage with a different range of storylines from previous years,” said AAFCA co-founder and president, Gil Robertson. “The success of ‘Girls Trip,’ the first R-rated film starring an all-Black female cast to surpass $100 million, and ‘Get Out,’ Jordan Peele’s directorial debut which surpassed $250 million worldwide, prove just how viable Black films are across the board.”

The AAFCA Awards will be presented Feb. 7 at the Taglyan Complex in Hollywood. The following is a complete list of 2017 AAFCA Awards winners:

Best Picture: “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Best Director: Jordan Peele — “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Best Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Best Actress: Frances McDormand – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (Fox Searchlight)

Best Supporting Actor: Laurence Fishburne – “Last Flag Flying” (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate)

Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish – “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Best Comedy: “Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

Best Ensemble: “Detroit” (Annapurna Pictures)

Best Independent: “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios/IFC Films)

Best Animated: “Coco” (Disney/Pixar)

Best Documentary: “Step” (Fox Searchlight)

Best Foreign: “The Wound” (Kino Lorber)

Best Screenplay: “Get Out” (Universal Pictures)

Best Song: “It Ain’t Fair” – “Detroit” – The Roots featuring Bilal (Motown Records)

Best New Media: “Mudbound” (Netflix)

Best TV Series (Comedy): “Black-ish” (ABC)

Best TV series (Drama): “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Breakout: Lakeith Stanfield – “Crown Heights” (Amazon Studios/IFC Films)

AAFCA TOP 10 FILMS OF 2017

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight)

Coco (Disney/Pixar)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

Detroit (Annapurna Pictures)

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)

Gook (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Crown Heights (Amazon Studios/IFC Films)

Marshall (Open Road Films)

STAMP

The United States Postal Service plans to issue a Mister Rogers stamp in 2018 timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of PBS’s “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

The USPS made the announcement Tuesday, two weeks after Focus Features said it had acquired the worldwide rights to Morgan Neville’s Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

The USPS said Rogers had “inspired and educated young viewers with warmth, sensitivity and honesty.” It showed a mock up with Rogers, wearing his usual red sweater, and also unveiled stamps featuring performer/civil rights activist Lena Horne, astronaut Sally Ride and singer/songwriter John Lennon.