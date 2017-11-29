Newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Overbrook’s ‘Hala’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing.

Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote.

The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage Muslim girl’s coming-of-age in Chicago.

The film is currently in production in Chicago. Besides Baig, 65% of the key crew are women as well as all department heads and the film’s editor. It’s the first feature film for Baig, a Chicago native.

Jada Pinkett Smith will exec produce. Her foundation WJSFF (Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation) a media initiative launched to help foster diversity and inclusion in the entertainment business, played a huge part in putting the film together. Marsha L. Swinton, Ari Lubet, Richter Hartig and Aaron Carr are also exec producing.

Viswanathan, who is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Mollison Keightley Management in Australia, also recently joined the cast of TBS’ “Miracle Workers.”

