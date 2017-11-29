You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Overbrook’s ‘Hala’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
4th Annual Australians in Film Awards Gala, Los Angeles, America - 25 Oct 2015
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterst

Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing.

Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote.

The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage Muslim girl’s coming-of-age in Chicago.

The film is currently in production in Chicago. Besides Baig, 65% of the key crew are women as well as all department heads and the film’s editor. It’s the first feature film for Baig, a Chicago native.

Jada Pinkett Smith will exec produce. Her foundation WJSFF (Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation) a media initiative launched to help foster diversity and inclusion in the entertainment business, played a huge part in putting the film together. Marsha L. Swinton, Ari Lubet, Richter Hartig and Aaron Carr are also exec producing.

Viswanathan, who is repped by WME, 3 Arts, and Mollison Keightley Management in Australia, also recently joined the cast of TBS’ “Miracle Workers.”

Chlumsky is repped by WME and Liebman Entertainment. Kilmer is repped by CAA and Luna is repped by UTA, Washington Square Films.

More Film

  • 4th Annual Australians in Film Awards

    Newcomer Geraldine Viswanathan to Star in Overbrook's 'Hala' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

  • 'Mindhunters' Cameron Britton Joins 'Dragon Tattoo'

    'Mindhunter's' Cameron Britton Joins 'Dragon Tattoo' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

  • A Profile of Argentine Director Nicolás

    Argentina on the Rise - Nicolás Torchinsky

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

  • Bruno Delbonnel Darkest Hour BTS

    'Darkest Hour' Director Joe Wright Describes How His Production Team Re-Created WWII

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

  • Whistler Film Fest Shines Light on

    Whistler Film Fest Shines Light on Underdogs and Emerging Talent

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

  • Hugh Jackman Willem Dafoe Actors on

    Hugh Jackman and Willem Dafoe on Acting Alongside 'Incredible Kids'

    Geraldine Viswanathan is set to star in the indie pic “Hala” with Overbrook Entertainment producing. Jack Kilmer, Anna Chlumsky, Gabriel Luna, Azad Khan, Purbi Joshi and Taylor Blim round out the ensemble. Minhal Baig is directing from a script he wrote. The Overbrook Entertainment production is co-financed by Endeavor Content. The story follows a teenage […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad