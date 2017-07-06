New ‘Geostorm’ Trailer: Gerard Butler Attempts to Save the World From Climate Change Disaster

Global disaster dominates in Warner Bros.’ new trailer for “Geostorm” with plane crashes, tsunamis and massive destruction all portrayed as the result of Earth’s weather getting out of control.

“Geostorm” marks the feature directorial debut of Dean Devlin, who teamed with Roland Emmerich to produce 1996’s “Independence Day.” Devlin also wrote “Geostorm,” which centers on a global satellite system designer — played by Gerard Butler — who pledges before a Congressional hearing, “We can control our weather.”

Unfortunately, one of the satellites malfunctions over Afghanistan, converting the desert climate into an icy landscape, freezing several Afghani to death. The events force the government to send Butler’s Jacob Lawson into space for repairs — only to discover that the destructive weather conditions were not a malfunction, but by design. That forces him to kidnap the U.S. President, played by Andy Garcia.

“The only one who has the kill codes is the president,” he explains.

Abbie Cornish plays a Secret Service agent, Alexandra Maria Lara portays the astronaut who runs the space station and Ed Harris is the Secretary of State.

Warner Bros. has delayed “Geostorm” twice. Devlin’s Electric Entertainment is producing the movie with Skydance Productions. Producers are Devlin, Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, and Electric Entertainment’s Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan.

Warner Bros. picked up the project after Skydance developed it. The studio opens “Geostorm” on Oct. 20.

Watch the new trailer below: