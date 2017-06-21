GLAS Animation to Host Georges Schwizgebel Retrospective in Los Angeles

GLAS Animation, the team behind the popular GLAS Animation Festival in Berkeley, Calif., is hosting a retrospective of Swiss animator Georges Schwizgebel’s work on June 22 at the Downtown Independent in Los Angeles.

“He is truly an unparalleled voice in animation history and his films bring the use of the frame and the cycle to an entirely new conceptual level,” explains Jeanette Bonds, the director of the GLAS Animation Festival.

Schwizgebel was a special guest at the first GLAS festival in 2016.

The retrospective is the first of a number of events GLAS Animation is planning in Los Angeles to further its efforts to celebrate independent animation from around the world. A second event is planned for July 27 called “Sensual Animation,” featuring works by women across generations that examines the psychology of desire and sensuality.

“It’s all films made by women and it’s exploring different aspects of sexuality,” says Bonds.

The GLAS Animation Festival, which debuted just two years ago, has already receive accolades from around the world. Its goal is to introduce new voices and ideas from independent animators worldwide and has featured such industry luminaries as Brad Bird, Henry Selick and Kirsten Lapore as special guests. The 2018 edition will be held March 22-25 and is already accepting submissions.

Doors will open for the Schwizgebel retrospective at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at https://squareup.com/store/glasanimation/