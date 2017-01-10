George Lucas has chosen Los Angeles as the future home of his Museum of Narrative Art, a decision that Mayor Eric Garcetti touted as a turning point for the city and the area around Exposition Park, where the new $1 billion project will make its home.

The museum for Lucas’ extensive collection of art and film memorabilia will make its home in the park adjacent to USC. The “Star Wars” filmmaker chose the site over a competing location on Treasure Island, in the middle of San Francisco Bay.

Garcetti’s office trumpeted the arrival of “a new jewel,” saying that the museum will “soon bring unrivaled opportunities to be immersed in stories told on canvas and celluloid.” The museum will be adjacent to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Natural History Museum, and a museum of African-American history and art.

“I believed in the vision for the Lucas Museum, and we went after it with everything we have — because I know that L.A. is the ideal place for making sure that it touches the widest possible audience,” Garcetti said in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Mellody and George, and to our educational, governmental, and cultural leaders for their extraordinary support in helping us bring the museum home. Now it’s time to build the vision.”

The cost of the project has been pegged at about $1 billion, with the costs borne almost entirely by Lucas. The gift to the city comes along with Lucas’s extensive art collection and an endowment of at least $400 million.