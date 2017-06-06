George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

One of Hollywood’s royal families has expanded.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney on Tuesday morning. “Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine,” a rep told Variety. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Clooneys are first-time parents.

“The Talk” host Julie Chen broke the news on the CBS daytime show in February that the couple was expecting twins.

Amal, 39, an international human rights lawyer, and George, 56, wed in September of 2014 in Venice, Italy, after getting engaged in April that same year. George last starred in Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller “Money Monster,” opposite Julia Roberts.

Clooney recently directed the comedy-drama “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, which hits theaters on Nov. 3. Joel and Ethan Coen wrote the script. Clooney’s directing credits include “The Monuments Men,” “Leatherheads,” “The Ides of March,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

George and Amal haven’t made many red carpet appearances together since announcing the pregnancy. The duo attended the 42nd Annual Cesar Film Awards, where the actor received an honorary award, in Paris on Feb. 24.

Another one of Tinseltown’s power couples, Beyonce and Jay Z, is also expecting twins.