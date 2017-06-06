George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins

News Editor, Variety.com @MaaneKhat
George Amal Clooney
REX/Shutterstock

One of Hollywood’s royal families has expanded.

George and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney on Tuesday morning. “Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine,” a rep told Variety. “George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”

The Clooneys are first-time parents.

Related

George Clooney White Helmets

George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ Gets Award-Season Release

“The Talk” host Julie Chen broke the news on the CBS daytime show in February that the couple was expecting twins.

Amal, 39, an international human rights lawyer, and George, 56, wed in September of 2014 in Venice, Italy, after getting engaged in April that same year. George last starred in Jodie Foster’s 2016 thriller “Money Monster,” opposite Julia Roberts.

Clooney recently directed the comedy-drama “Suburbicon,” starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore, which hits theaters on Nov. 3. Joel and Ethan Coen wrote the script. Clooney’s directing credits include “The Monuments Men,” “Leatherheads,” “The Ides of March,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” and “Good Night, and Good Luck.”

George and Amal haven’t made many red carpet appearances together since announcing the pregnancy. The duo attended the 42nd Annual Cesar Film Awards, where the actor received an honorary award, in Paris on Feb. 24.

Another one of Tinseltown’s power couples, Beyonce and Jay Z, is also expecting twins.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Sandra Milliner says:
      June 6, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Can’t wait to hear about George’s diaper changing skills! Welcome to our world Ella & Alexander!

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad