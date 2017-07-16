Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Director George A. Romero

George Romero
Hollywood lost an icon on Sunday when legendary horror director George A. Romero died from a battle with lung cancer. He was 77.

Romero is credited with breathing new life into horror movies back in 1968 with “Night of the Living Dead.” As such, many in the film industry — both in front of and behind the camera — took to social media to pay their respects to Romero.

Celebrities including Kumail Nanjiani, “iZombie” star Rahul Kohli, and “Game of Thrones” actor Mark Gatiss thanked the director for serving as inspiration for their own careers.

“R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that?” Nanjiani wrote.

Read more reactions below:

Directors including James Gunn, Eli Roth, Guillermo del Toro, and Stephen King also paid tribute to their fellow filmmaker.

“Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you,” King wrote.

Read more reactions below:

 

  1. Joe Dante (@joe_dante) says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Hard to believe these comments are moderated!

    Reply
  2. P. Murt says:
    July 16, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    These social media attention whores can take their thoughts and prayers and shove them where the sun don’t shine

    Reply
