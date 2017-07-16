Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Director George A. Romero

Hollywood lost an icon on Sunday when legendary horror director George A. Romero died from a battle with lung cancer. He was 77.

Romero is credited with breathing new life into horror movies back in 1968 with “Night of the Living Dead.” As such, many in the film industry — both in front of and behind the camera — took to social media to pay their respects to Romero.

Celebrities including Kumail Nanjiani, “iZombie” star Rahul Kohli, and “Game of Thrones” actor Mark Gatiss thanked the director for serving as inspiration for their own careers.

“R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that?” Nanjiani wrote.

Read more reactions below:

R.I.P. George Romero. A true legend. Started a new genre on his own. Who else can claim that? — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 16, 2017

Damn…rest in peace, George Romero. Every single zombie show/film owes you their gratitude for paving the way in this genre. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/7Z1jYrhXos — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) July 16, 2017

Rest In Peace George Romero. A great artist, innovator and creator . He changed everything. — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) July 16, 2017

A fond farewell to charming, legendary zombie king George Romero. 'Martin' is one of my favourite horrors. An honour to have met him. RIP pic.twitter.com/8ZIwjxFrmx — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) July 16, 2017

Directors including James Gunn, Eli Roth, Guillermo del Toro, and Stephen King also paid tribute to their fellow filmmaker.

“Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you,” King wrote.

Read more reactions below:

Sad to hear my favorite collaborator–and good old friend–George Romero has died. George, there will never be another like you. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 16, 2017

RIP #GeorgeRomero. You made me want to make movies, and helped me to find meaning in monsters. Thank you. I love you. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 16, 2017

Just heard the news about George Romero. Hard to quantify how much he inspired me & what he did for cinema. Condolences to his family. ❤️ — Eli Roth (@eliroth) July 16, 2017

Romero has passed away. Hard to find words right now. The loss is so enormous. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) July 16, 2017

George Romero was an icon who created a cinematic universe of loosely affiliated sequels forty years before that was a thing

RIP to a genius — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) July 16, 2017