Veteran Executive Geneva Wasserman Joins the Whitener Company

The Whitener Company has tapped industry veteran Geneva Wasserman as its president, Variety has learned exclusively.

Wasserman will be based in Los Angeles. She will also be a partner in the company alongside Brett Thomason and Gordon Whitener and oversee all operations including development, acquisition, production, and marketing for the studio. Wasserman will be in charge of executing an aggressive growth strategy for the production arm.

Whitener Entertainment Group’s first feature film, “Dog Years,” starring Burt Reynolds and Ariel Winter, is premiering as a featured selection at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. Reynolds portrays an aging movie star invited to a low-rent film festival. Whitener is a producer on the film, directed by Adam Rifkin.

Wasserman has served in numerous executive and legal roles focused on content development, licensing, technology, and business affairs while working with Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Starz Animation, Arc Animation, the Hub, Warner Bros., 20th Century Fox, and the CW.

Most recently, Wasserman served as president of WV Enterprises, Wilmer Valderrama’s film and television production company. Prior to WV Enterprises, Wasserman was a senior executive at Invision by the Associated Press, where she was responsible for development activities across AP’s entertainment businesses including film, television, and branded digital content. She is a co-founder of the publishing and advertising platforms True360VR and 360 AdSpots.

“Geneva is a seasoned entertainment industry executive with a terrific track record of success,” Whitener said.