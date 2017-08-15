Geneva Robertson-Dworet to Write Latest Draft of ‘Captain Marvel’

Marvel has set Geneva Robertson-Dworet to pen the latest draft of “Captain Marvel” starring Brie Larson, sources tell Variety.

“Mississippi Grind” helmers Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are on board to direct. Kevin Feige is producing.

“Inside Out” scribe Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman wrote previous drafts. The comics followed Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Feige announced that the superhero film will be set in the ’90s, before the Avengers ever thought of assembling. Samuel L. Jackson is expected to reprise his role as Nick Fury, and the movie is also expected to feature fan-favorite villains the Skrulls.

The pic is expected to bow on March 8, 2019.

Robertson-Dworet’s past script credits include the upcoming “Tomb Raider” film for MGM, starring Alicia Vikander, and “Gotham City Sirens,” an expansion of the “Suicide Squad” franchise which David Ayer is looking to direct with Margot Robbie reprising her role as Harley Quinn for Warner Bros.

She has also has the movie “Ares” set up at MGM.

Robertson-Dworet is repped by Management 360, WME, and HJTH. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.