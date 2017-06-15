Gawker, Hulk Hogan Doc to Kick Off Hamptons Festival’s SummerDocs

Nobody Speak
The Hamptons International Film Festival has set the lineup for its ninth annual SummerDocs series, kicking off with a screening of Netflix’s “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” Brian Knappenberger’s chronicle of the legal battle between Gawker and Hulk Hogan.

Running July 8-Aug. 26 at Guild Hall in East Hampton, SummerDocs will continue with The Orchard and CNN Films’ “Trophy,” with IFC’s “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton” and Showtime’s “Whitney. ‘Can I Be Me‘” screening in August. Another Netflix doc, “Icarus,” will close out this year’s run.

Alec Baldwin, who is HIFF’s co-chairman and the SummerDocs series presenter, and HIFF artistic director David Nugent will lead conversations with the filmmakers and film subjects following the screenings. “Artistic Director David Nugent and I believe this will be one of the best SummerDoc seasons yet,” said Baldwin said in a statement.

Nugent added, “This year’s series truly includes something for everyone, from debates about free speech, an exploration of the trophy hunting industry, a pop star’s triumphs and struggles, a riveting sports scandal and a profile of a surfing pioneer. With a number of special guests set to attend, and engaging discussions following each screening, we are thrilled to share these films with our audiences.”

Past SummerDocs selections, including “Twenty Feet From Stardom” and “The Cove,” went on to receive Academy Awards.

