“The Accountant” director Gavin O’Connor is in talks to helm crime drama “Father Daughter Time” for Warner Bros. with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck producing.

The project has been in development since 2011 when Warner Bros. bought Matthew Aldrich’s script “Father Daughter Time: A Tale of Armed Robbery and Eskimo Kisses” and set it up with Damon and Affleck via their studio-based Pearl Street shingle with Chris Moore and Drew Vinton also producing. The script is focused on a man and his daughter, acting as his accomplice, on a multi-state crime spree.

O’Connor teamed with Affleck on “The Accountant,” which was a solid box office performer with nearly $150 million in worldwide grosses on a $44 million budget. No actors are yet attached to “Father Daughter Time.”

Damon is a producer on awards contender “Manchester by the Sea” and had been attached earlier to direct the drama in what would have been his feature directing debut before Kenneth Lonergan came on board. Damon stars in Legendary’s “The Great Wall,” which has opened in China and will launch on Feb. 17 in the U.S.

O’Connor’s credits include “Warrior,” “Miracle,” “Jane Got a Gun,” and “Pride and Glory.” He’s also attached to “Atlantic Wall” with Imperative Entertainment producing and Bradley Cooper starring as an American soldier trapped behind enemy lines in World War II.

O’Connor is repped by WME and Morris Yorn. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.