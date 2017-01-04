PARIS– Gaumont Television has appointed Vanessa Shapiro as president of worldwide distribution.

The L.A.-based division is boasting a slate which includes Narcos”‘s seasons 3 and 4 (currently in pre-production) and the animated series “Do, Re & Mi.”

Based in Los Angeles, Shapiro will spearhead all sales and pre-sales Gaumont Television catalogue, including drama and animation series, as well as French shows. She will also oversee co-productions, as well as the promotion and exploitation of Gaumont’s content across all media.

Shapiro report directly to Riandee and will split her time between the Los Angeles and Paris offices, working closely with Gene Stein, president of Gaumont Television U.S., Nicolas Atlan, president of Gaumont Animation, and Isabelle DeGeorges,senior VP of France.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Dreyer, senior VP of European co-productions, Hana Zidek, VP of international distribution and Nicola Andrews, VP of international distribution, will now report to Shapiro.

“Given all of our recent activity on both the drama and animated fronts, coupled with the fact that Gene and Nicolas are both in Los Angeles, we decided to move our sales and distribution from London to Los Angeles. Vanessa is the perfect hire for this position given her outstanding track record and 20+ years of experience, her solid and longstanding relationships around the world, and her strong financial background,” said Christophe Riandee, Vice CEO of Gaumont.

Shapiro joins Gaumont Television from MarVista Entertainment where she served as exec VP of distribution since 2007. Shapiro previously worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment.