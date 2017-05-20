Gaumont Boards Franck Dubosc’s Directorial Debut, ‘Rolling To You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaumont is partnering with Paris-based producer LGM, the outfit behind Guillaume Gallienne’s “Me, Myself and Mum,” on high-concept comedy “Rolling to You,” which will be directed by Franck Dubosc.

Along with Dany Boon and Christian Clavier, Dubosc is one of France’s most bankable actors in French comedies. His recent movies include “Les tetes de l’emploi” ($3.4 million in domestic box office), “Camping 3” ($24 million) and “Boule et Bill” ($3.4 million).

On top of co-producing via his outfit Pour Toi Public Prods., Dubosc stars in “Rolling to You” opposite popular French actress Alexandra Lamy. Her recent credits include Harlan Coben’s miniseries “No Second Chance,” which was a hit on TF1, and Eric Lavaine’s “Back to Mom’s.”

Cecile Gaget, who heads up international co-production and distribution at Gaumont, said “Rolling to You” was intended to be as romantic and politically incorrect as “There’s Something About Mary.”

Dubosc stars as Jocelyn, a womanizer and a seducer who pretends to be paraplegic to secure a young caregiver and unexpectedly falls in love with her sister, who is in a wheelchair.

Gaumont will co-produce, distribute and is starting to handle international sales. “Roaming to You” will start shooting this month.

(pictured: Franck Dubosc and Alexandra Lamy)

