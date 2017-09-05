Gary Oldman to Star in Supernatural Thriller ‘Mary’

Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman is starring in the independent supernatural thriller “Mary” with Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One producing and co-financing.

Shooting will begin later this month in Alabama with Michael Goi directing from Anthony Jaswinski’s screenplay. The story focuses on a family that buys an old ship at auction and discovers the ship’s secrets once they are out on the isolated open waters.

Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lumpkin are producing. Greg Renker and Jason Barhydt will executive produce with Douglas Urbanski, Oldman’s longtime producing partner.

Oldman will be seen next as Winston Churchill in Focus Features’ “Darkest Hour,” directed by Joe Wright. The World War II drama premiered at the Telluride Film Festival on Sept. 1 and generated awards season buzz. It opens in the U.S. on Nov. 22.

Oldman received an Academy Award nomination for the 2011 adaptation of “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” He starred in “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” as a terrorist along with Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, the Harry Potter series, and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

Goi has credits on “American Horror Story.” Jaswinski wrote 2016’s shark thriller “The Shallows,” starring Blake Lively.

Oldman is repped by APA and attorney Nigel Pearson of Loeb & Loeb.

