Garrett Clayton, Jordan Doww and Joey Bragg (Disney’s “Liv and Maddie”) are starring in the feature film “Reach,” a high school dramedy about bullies and the power of friendship.

Maria Capp is producing along with Autumn Bailey and Charles Box. Jarret Tarnol (“See You in Valhalla”) will direct from a script by Capp with Johnny James Fiore and Grant Harling, who both also star in the film. “Reach” will shoot this month in Los Angeles.

The story centers on Clayton’s character divulging to a pro-suicide support group that he plans on killing himself. Although his first attempt is botched, he is determined to find a way to escape his suffering. He is constantly picked on by former childhood friend and school bully, portrayed by Doww, and his widowed father, for whom he harbors a deep resentment for over his mother’s death.But his plans are sidetracked when he’s befriended by the new quirky kid, portrayed by Fiore.

Bojesse Christopher, Kevin Sizemore, Concetta Tomei, Raffaela Capp, Steven Thomas Capp, Natasha Capp, Brent Tarnol, Michelle Danner, and Chelsea Cook round out the cast.

Clayton starred as Link Larkin in “Hairspray Live” and in “The Fosters.” He is represented by Gersh, Industry Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Doww is represented by UTA, Clayton Santillo at Scale Management, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Christopher & Binder; and Bragg is represented by Innovative Artists and Ray Moheet at Mainstay Entertainment.