‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Richard Madden Joins Gillian Jacobs in Netflix’s ‘Ibiza’

“Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden has closed a deal to star opposite Gillian Jacobs in the Netflix comedy film “Ibiza,” sources confirm to Variety.

Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson are also on board.

Alex Richanbach will direct a script by Lauryn Kahn, and Gary Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Kevin Messick are producing with Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, and Erin Westerman.

Sony first bought Kahn’s R-rated comedy spec, then titled, “I’m in Love With the DJ,” in 2014. The project eventually left Sony and ended up at Netflix, with the studio setting production to start sometime this month.

Jacobs will play a young woman whose two best friends, played by Bayer and Robinson, tag along on her work trip to Barcelona and Ibiza. The trip quickly turns into a crazy hunt for a popular DJ, played by Madden.

Best known for his role as Rob Stark on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Madden’s break on the big screen came with his role of the Prince in Disney’s live-action “Cinderella” pic. He was most recently seen opposite Idris Elba in Studiocanal’s action film “The Take.”

He is repped by WME, Troika, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.