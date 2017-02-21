“Game of Thrones” star Alfie Allen is joining Fox’s “The Predator,” a reboot of the alien action franchise that launched in 1987.

Shane Black is directing from a script by Fred Dekker. John Davis, Joel Silver, and Lawrence Gordon — who produced the original — are returning for the reboot as well. Fox has already scheduled “The Predator” for a Feb. 9, 2018, opening.

Major plot details are being kept under wraps other than the movie being set in suburbia. “Narcos” star Boyd Holbrook replaced Benicio del Toro as the lead back in October. The cast also includes Jacob Tremblay, Trevante Rhodes, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, and Keegan-Michael Key.

The original “Predator” was directed by John McTiernan and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, and Jesse Ventura as commandos attempting to rescue hostages while being stalked in a jungle in Central America by a fearsome extra-terrestrial, played by Kevin Peter Hall.

Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy on “Game of Thrones,” will portray an ex-Marine. Shooting has started in Vancouver.

In addition to “Game of Thrones,” Allen played a Russian gangster who kills Keanu Reeves’ dog in 2014’s “John Wick.” He was also recently honored as one of Variety‘s 10 Brits to Watch in 2017.

He is repped by UTA, Untitled and U.K.’s The Artists Partnership.