Gal Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani, Timothee Chalamet Among Recipients for Virtuosos Award at Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival has tapped Daniel Kaluuya, Gal Gadot, Hong Chau, John Boyega, Kumail Nanjiani, Mary J. Blige, and Timothée Chalamet for this year’s Virtuosos Award.

Kaluuya will be recognized for his work as Chris Washington in the satirical thriller “Get Out,” Gadot for her portrayal as the titular character in “Wonder Woman,” Chau for her performance as Ngoc Lan Tran in “Downsizing,” Boyega for his role as Melvin Dismukes in the crime drama “Detroit,” Nanjiani’s fictional version of himself in “The Big Sick,” Blige as Florence Jackson in “Mudbound,” and Chalamet’s role as Elio in “Call Me By Your Name.”

“We are thrilled to celebrate this diverse group of actors who have earned their place as some of the most talented individuals working in the industry today,” SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

The Virtuosos Award is given annually to artists who have distinguished themselves through breakthrough performances in film. Prior recipients for the award include Dev Patel, Mahershala Ali, Melissa McCarthy, Andrew Garfield, Saoirse Ronan, Casey Affleck, and Viola Davis.

The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Jan. 31 through Feb. 10. The festival previously announced it will honor Willem Dafoe with the cinema vanguard award, Gary Oldman with the Maltin modern master award, and Judi Dench with the Kirk Douglas award for excellence in film.