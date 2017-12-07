You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Gal Gadot Leads IMDb’s List of Top Stars of 2017

Rebecca Rubin

Wonder Woman
CREDIT: Courtesy of DC Comics

Following her breakout success from box-office sensation “Wonder Woman,” it’s no surprise Gal Gadot tops IMDb’s top stars of 2017 list.

Among those joining Gadot are Alexandra Daddario, Tom Hardy, and Pom Klementieff. The online database determines its top 10 stars of the year list by the actual page views of more than 250 million monthly unique visitors to its site.

IMDb also released a list of breakout stars of the year, which are selected from those who charted IMDb’s annual Top 100 list for the first time in 2017.

Those ranking on both lists include Bill Skarsgard, Klementieff, Ana de Armas, Dan Stevens, and Katherine Langford.

While Wonder Woman herself led this year’s list, Gadot was in good company with seven out of the top 10 stars being female, including Emilia Clarke, Sofia Boutella, and Langford. Zendaya, Dylan Minnette, and Alison Brie rounded out the breakout stars list.

“It is no surprise that Gal Gadot is IMDb’s Top Star of 2017,” Keith Simanton, IMDb’s senior film editor said. “She is the embodiment of a superhero in ‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Justice League,’ and has transformed from an actor of interest into her leading role as IMDb’s most viewed actress of the year.”

Check out the full lists below:

IMDb’s Top 10 Stars of 2017
1. Gal Gadot
2. Tom Hardy
3. Emilia Clarke
4. Alexandra Daddario
5. Bill Skarsgård
6. Pom Klementieff
7. Ana de Armas
8. Dan Stevens
9. Sofia Boutella
10. Katherine Langford

IMDb’s Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2017
1. Bill Skarsgård
2. Pom Klementieff
3. Ana de Armas
4. Dan Stevens
5. Katherine Langford
6. Dylan Minnette
7. Sophia Lillis
8. Jessica Henwick
9. Alison Brie
10. Zendaya

