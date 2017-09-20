Gal Gadot in Talks to Join Bradley Cooper in Thriller ‘Deeper’

Gal Gadot is in early talks to join Bradley Cooper in the MGM thriller “Deeper.”

“White God” helmer Kornel Mundruczo is also attached to the project. Max Landis, who penned the script, will produce with David Goyer and Addictive Pictures. If a deal closes, production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2018.

The film follows a former astronaut (to be played by Cooper) hired to take a submersible to the deepest part of the ocean. Supernatural events transpire as the vehicle gets closer to its destination.

Following the news that “Wonder Woman” helmer Patty Jenkins closed a deal to direct “Wonder Woman 2,” sources wondered if Gadot would film another movie prior to commencing production on the superhero sequel. The tentpole has become one of the biggest domestic box office hits of the year, grossing more then $411 million in the U.S. and almost $819 million worldwide.

Gadot will first do press for “Justice League,” where she will reprise her role as Wonder Woman, and then dive into “Deeper” before getting ready for the “Wonder Woman” shoot. “Justice League” hits theaters on Nov. 17.

