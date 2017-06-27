Gail Mancuso Directing Road Trip Comedy ‘Besties’ for DreamWorks

Veteran television director Gail Mancuso will direct the road trip comedy “Besties” for DreamWorks Pictures.

The project has been in the works since last year when DreamWorks picked up the film rights to the script written by Cassie Daniels and Mark Bartosic. Ivan Reitman and Ali Bell are producing with Tom Pollock as executive producer.

The story follows a woman embarks on an epic road trip with her best friends to break up the wedding of her childhood crush after discovering a long-lost love note.

Universal would distribute. The project is eyeing late 2017 start.

Mancuso is a back-to-back Emmy winner for “Modern Family” in 2013 and 2014. She has directed over 300 television episodes, including “Modern Family,” “30 Rock,” “Friends” and “Roseanne.” Mancuso also has received three DGA nominations for directorial achievement in a comedy series.

She is represented by ICM Partners and law firm Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.