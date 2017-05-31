Gabrielle Union to Star in Home-Invasion Drama ‘Breaking In’

Gabrielle Union will star in and produce the home-invasion drama “Breaking In” with shooting starting in July in Los Angeles.

“V for Vendetta” director James McTeigue is on board to direct from a script by Ryan Engle, based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan about a woman fighting to protect her family during a home invasion.

Union will produce with Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions along with James Lopez, and Practical Picture’s Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor. Jaime Primak Sullivan, Valerie Bleth Sharp, and Jeff Morrone are executive producing.

Union is the star and executive producer of BET’s “Being Mary Jane.” Will Packer Prods. is one of the production companies on the series.

Union’s film credits include the two “Think Like a Man” movies, “Almost Christmas,” “Top Five,” “Bad Boys II,” “Sleepless,” and Nate Parker’s “Birth of a Nation.”

Union is repped by CAA and Primary Wave. Packer and McTeigue are both repped by CAA. Engle is repped by Original Artists. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.