Gabrielle Union’s Home-Invasion Drama ‘Breaking In’ Casts Christa Miller

Veteran TV star Christa Miller has joined Gabrielle Union in the home-invasion drama “Breaking In,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film begins shooting on July 16 in Los Angeles. “V for Vendetta” director James McTeigue is on board to helm from a script by Ryan Engle, based on a pitch from Jaime Primak Sullivan about a woman who fights to protect her family during a home invasion.

Union joined the film in May. She will produce with Will Packer through his Will Packer Productions, along with James Lopez, and Practical Pictures’ Craig Perry and Sheila Taylor. Jaime Primak Sullivan, Valerie Bleth Sharp, and Primary Wave’s Jeff Morrone are executive producing.

Union is the star and executive producer of BET’s “Being Mary Jane.” Will Packer Prods. is one of the production companies on the series.

Miller will portray the best friend and real estate agent of Union’s character in the movie. Miller is best known for starring in “The Drew Carey Show,” “Scrubs,” and “Cougar Town,” in which she played Ellie Torres, the next-door neighbor and best friend to Courteney Cox’s character during the sitcom’s six-season run.

Miller recently starred opposite Gary Cole in the independent feature “Hot Air.” She is repped by APA and managed by Primary Wave Entertainment.

