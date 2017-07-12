SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris Seeking Re-Election

SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris is running for re-election on the Unite for Strength slate.

The move, which was expected, was officially announced on Wednesday. Ballots will go out to union members on July 25 and the results will be announced on Aug. 24. The union has about 160,000 members.

Carteris was appointed president in April of 2016, to fill out the late Ken Howard’s term. She had been elected executive vice-president at SAG-AFTRA’s biennial convention in 2015.

Carteris will be running against two already-announced candidates, Membership First’s Esai Morales and stuntman Peter Antico.

Additionally, Jason George is running for secretary-treasurer against incumbent Jane Austin, who’s Morales’ running mate.

Carteris chaired the union’s negotiating committee in the bargaining for a successor deal to the SAG-AFTRA master contract covering primetime TV and feature films. The union and the production companies reached a deal on July 4 after more than a month of negotiations.

Carteris is best known for her work on “Beverly Hills, 90210” as high-school newspaper editor Andrea Zuckerman. She strongly supported state legislation last year that was aimed at preventing IMDb from revealing actors’ ages. IMDb parent Amazon has obtained an injunction blocking that law.

“It has been my great honor to serve as your president, pressing forward and leading the vital work of SAG-AFTRA, the world’s most powerful entertainment union,” she said on Wednesday. “We must be responsive to our members’ needs, whatever the platform, whatever their work, wherever they live. Whether it’s negotiating new contracts, organizing Telemundo, standing up for a fair Interactive agreement, or keeping our ages off of IMDb, the work of SAG-AFTRA never stops. Our employers are enjoying record breaking profits and it is vital that we earn our fair share and retain the ability to make a living. I pledge to continue devoting my time, energy, and passion to fight for SAG-AFTRA members.”