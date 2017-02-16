BERLIN– Nowave, the SVOD service specializing in arthouse world cinema, has closed a library deal with French distribution company Wild Side, the Wild Bunch-owned video distribution company.

Nowave was created by Bérangère Dastarac 18 months ago with the idea to showcase non-mainstream auteur films, genre movies and shorts, many of which have played festivals and have not been released in theaters.

“We’re aiming to give more visibility to great films that have gone unnoticed because they got lost in the flood of theatrical releases,” said Dastarac, who added that the service’s model was particularly attractif to right-holders as it offers a 50/50 revenue sharing.

Dastarac, who produced several films including “Winter of Discontent” and “Sing Freedom,” has enlisted several industry players and journalists to curate selection of films by theme in order to maximize content editorialization and attract younger audiences, particularly millennials.

For instance, Nowave just featured a curation focusing on Pinku movies, the Japanese erotic movies from the 70’s produced by Nikkatsu.

Daniel Ziskind, a prolific Paris-based producer whose recent credits include Un Certain Regard opening film “Clash” by Mohammed Diab, is working alongside Dastarac, handling negotiations with festivals, markets and distributors.

Nowave operates in France (at a monthly rate of 7.99 Euros per month) and in the U.K. (6.99 Euros per month) and will next expand in the Middle East, North Africa and Northern Europe, said Dastarac.

Since launching, Nowave has attracted a wide range of backers, notably the British Film Council, France’s National Film Board, the CNC, the French Tech, an org which supports Gallic start-ups, as well as the theater circuit Utopia and the film magazine Positif.

Besides Wild Side, Nowave also has a deal with the content aggregator My Digital Company. Ziskind and Dastarac said they were now in talks with Orange, France’s biggest telco operator, to ink a library deal.