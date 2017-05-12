French App MovieChainer Rolls Out New Features, Enlists Fintage House

Backup Media Group, the Paris-based production/financing banner behind Eugene Jarecki’s Cannes-bound “Promised Land,” is taking MovieChainer, its three-year old cloud-based app for right-holders to the next level with new features and an expanded client list.

Among the high-profile new clients on MovieChainer’s roster is Fintage House BV​, a leading independent film and TV rights management firm i​n​ charge of giving revenue shares from film or television productions to producers, financiers and profit participants.

​Philippine Roy, who handles customer relationship for MovieChainer​, said getting Fintage House BV marked a milestone for the startup. “This partnership with Fintage House underscores MovieChainer​’s ability to handle​ ​c​​​​omplex and​ diverse revenue sharing models,” Roy argued.

Designed and launched by Backup Media Group in 2015, MovieChainer allows right-holders to model and track the legal and financial structure of their content. The app was initially dedicated to movie professionals and has now broadened its scope to cater to audiovisual and digital production outfits such as Endemol Group ​and Bonne Pioche.

“​Adapting MovieChainer to ​our constantly-evolving industry ​is vital​ ​​and we’ve had to ensure the App is fully fledged to cater for deals with global non-linear players like Netflix and Amazon,” explained Roy, who also pointed out MovieChainer could process a complex waterfall structure for individual episodes of a given series.

MovieChainer is also now able to run companies’s workflow via new ​features such as the multi-user management and electronic signature​ approvals and can connect with outfits’ s accountancy and customer relations tools.

MovieChainer’s rolodex now comprises over 300 accounts and manages 1,667 titles,​ 16,947​ rights holders and 57,386 contracts.

Co-founded by film producers Baptiste Babin, Joel Thibout and David Atlan-Jackson, Backup Media launched Moviechainer with the idea of making the lives of filmmakers, producers, sales agents and distributors’s easier.

“With so many new players entering the markets, rights management is becoming more challenging​ ​in the context of new VOD/SVOD and exclusive/non exclusive multi-territory ​deals; so our ultimate goal is to give right-holder​s​ the ability to perform quick and accurate revenue simulations and keep track of their revenue shares every step of the way,” said Babin.