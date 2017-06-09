Francisco Goldman’s Love Story ‘Say Her Name’ Set Up as Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

Francisco Goldman’s autobiographical love story “Say Her Name” is in the works as a feature film with Wonderful Films and Convergent Media.

Leena Yadav (“Parched”) is set to direct from a script by Oscar nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith. Wonderful Films’ William Horberg is producing. Russell Smith, Michael Cleaver, and Zak Kilberg are executive producing on behalf of Convergent Media, which is financing development of the project.

Goldman married young writer Aura Estrada in a romantic Mexican hacienda in 2005. A month before their second anniversary, she passed away after a body surfing accident. Goldman was blamed by her family and himself and wanted to die but wrote “Say Her Name” as a novel chronicling his love and loss. It was designated a “Best Book of the Year” by The New York Times and Publisher’s Weekly.

“This is a beautiful and deeply romantic cross-cultural love story, and a suspenseful drama of life and death, all at the same time,” said Horberg. “I got to know Leena working with her on ‘Parched” and I am really excited to see where she takes this true and timeless story.”

“Parched” premiered at the 2015 Toronto Film Festival and won the Impact Award at the Stockholm Film Festival. Convergent Media’s credits include “Buena Vista Social Club: Adios” and “Guantanamo Diary.”

Horberg’s credits include “Kite Runner,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and “Cold Mountain.” Smith received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for “A Simple Plan.”

Yadav is repped by Gersh. Scott B. Smith is repped by ICM Partners, Circle of Confusion and law firm, Behr Abramson Levy.