In the run up to Berlin Film Festival, FranceTV Distribution, the commercial arm of French public broadcaster France Televisions, is launching an international sales division dedicated to feature-length films.

The new division will kick off with Jean Becker’s “The Red Collar,” a drama based on Jean-Christophe Rufin’s popular novel. The film, which begins shooting in June, will star Francois Cluzet (“Intouchables”) and Nicolas Duvauchelle (“Braquo”). La Belle Company will release the film in France in 2018.

Becker is producing the film with Claire Maillard at ICE3. “The Red Collar” has been pre-bought by France 3.

“The presence of FranceTV Distribution on the international film market underscores its expertise in terms of movie promotion and we are proud to start with The Red Collar. It’s just the beginning of a new and exciting adventure for FranceTV Distribution,” said Laetitia Recayte, CEO of FranceTV Distribution, who previously worked at Newen Distribution.

France Televisions is the country’s biggest free-to-air backer of local and European movies and its distribution division has been actively selling TV shows and films to TV networks, home video platforms, and streaming services around the world. FranceTV Distribution currently handles home video rights for high-profile arthouse films such as Martin Provost’s “La Sage Femme” with Catherine Deneuve, which will play at Berlin; and Melanie Laurent’s “Plongez,” her anticipated follow up to Cesar-winning documentary “Demain,” as well as Xavier Giannoli’s “Appearance” with Vincent Lindon (“The Measure of a Man”).

With the exception of Franco-German channel Arte, most of France’s key TV networks — TF1, M6, and pay TV channel Canal Plus — are involved in the international sales of feature films for all rights.