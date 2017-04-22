Fox has set “Deadpool 2” for a June 1, 2018, release date — giving the much-anticipated sequel a prime summer opening as the first title to land on the date.

Ryan Reynolds returns as the foul-mouthed superhero with Josh Brolin recently having signed on as Cable. Shooting is expected to start in June.

Reynolds is also a producer on the films with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning along with Drew Goddard assisting. “John Wick” co-director David Leitch came on board to lead “Deadpool 2” last fall after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds.

The superhero sequel also recently cast “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.