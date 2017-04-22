Fox has set “Deadpool 2” for a June 1, 2018, release date — giving the much-anticipated sequel a prime summer opening as the first title to land on the date.
Ryan Reynolds returns as the foul-mouthed superhero with Josh Brolin recently having signed on as Cable. Shooting is expected to start in June.
Reynolds is also a producer on the films with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning along with Drew Goddard assisting. “John Wick” co-director David Leitch came on board to lead “Deadpool 2” last fall after Tim Miller dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds.
The superhero sequel also recently cast “Atlanta” breakout Zazie Beetz as the mutant mercenary Domino.
“Deadpool” gave Fox its biggest hit of 2016 after opening on Valentine’s Day to a surprisingly strong $782.6 million worldwide, supplanting “The Matrix Reloaded” to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in history.
Cable, a.k.a. Nathan Summers, was often paired with Deadpool in the Marvel comics — the characters even had their own 50-issue series. In the Marvel comics, he was transported as an infant to the future, where he grew into a warrior, before returning to the present.
Fox made a slew of dating announcements on Saturday, including setting the release dates for the next four Avatar movies. It also unveiled release dates for two other Marvel titles — “The New Mutants,” which opens April 13, 2018, and “Dark Phoenix” for Nov. 2, 2018.