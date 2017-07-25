Fox Teams With Russo Brothers in Finance-Distribution Movie Deal

Twentieth Century Fox is teaming with the “Captain America” directing team of Joe and Anthony Russo for the studio to co-finance and distribute movies from the brothers’ unnamed production company.

The production company will formally launch next year after the brothers complete their work directing Marvel-Disney’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and the untitled sequel. “Avengers: Infinity War” will open May 4, 2018, and the sequel is set for May 3, 2019.

The Russo brothers directed 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” for Marvel-Disney. The team first gained notice for their work on the 2002 film “Welcome to Collinwood” and then turned to television with work on the series “Arrested Development” and “Community.” They also produced the 2006 Owen Wilson comedy “You, Me and Dupree.”

Under the non-exclusive multi-year deal with Fox, the Russo brothers venture will provide half of the financing for its films.

The Russo brothers have set up an untitled project with Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, better known as the Daniels, who wrote and directed 2016’s offbeat comedy “Swiss Army Man.” Their company is in the process of developing a headquarters in the downtown art district of Los Angeles.

