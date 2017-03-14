Fox is developing a remake of the iconic horror movie “The Fly”‘ and is in negotiations with “Sleight” writer-director J.D. Dillard.

Should the deal go through, Dillard would direct the remake from a script that would be co-written with his writing partner Alex Theurer. Blumhouse and WWE bought rights to “Sleight” at last year’s Sundance Film Festival following its premiere. HH Tilt will release the magician thriller on April 28.

The original 1958 movie “The Fly,” starring David Hedison, Patricia Owens, Vincent Price, and Herbert Marshall, centered on a scientist who mutates into a human insect after a fly flies into his transportation machine. Directed by Kurt Neumann, “The Fly” was based on a George Langelaan short story.

David Cronenberg remade “The Fly” in 1986 with Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis with Goldblum’s character slowly mutating into a giant insect. It became the top grosser of Cronenberg’s career with more than $60 million at the box office and won an Academy Award for best makeup.

Dillard is currently in pre-production to direct horror-thriller “Sweetheart” for Blumhouse from a script that he’s co-written with Theurer. Kiersey Clemons is attached to star.

Dillard and Theurer are both repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and attorney Lev Ginsburg. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.